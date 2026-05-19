PAE SSP’s Rear Adm. Michael Richman Presides Over Funeral Honors for WWII Sailor, Remains Identified by DPAA

Photo By Shelby Thompson | Sailors from the Navy Reserve Center Indianapolis and Naval Station Great Lakes carry the casket of Seaman 1st Class Wayne Edward Newton at Grandview Cemetery in Terre Haute, Ind., on May 16, 2026. Newton was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor, while serving on USS California (BB-44), a Tennessee-class battleship. Newton’s remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency as part of the USS California Project, a forensic research and recovery initiative aiming to identify 25 previously unidentified Sailors and Marines killed in the attack. In the time-honored tradition of military funerals, Rear Adm. Michael Richman, the deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs for regional deterrence, presented the folded American flag to Newton’s next of kin, his nephew Mr. Stephen Newton. see less | View Image Page

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Rear Adm. Michael Richman, Deputy Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) for Regional Deterrence, presided over the funeral of Seaman 1st Class Wayne Edward Newton at Grandview Cemetery on May 16, 2026.

Newton was killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor, while serving on USS California (BB-44), a Tennessee-class battleship. USS California was moored at Battleship Row in Pearl Harbor and was damaged by torpedoes and bombs during an air attack, leading to extensive flooding and fire. 98 servicemen perished on USS California in the attack, including Newton.

“For more than 80 years, Wayne has been remembered as a hero of Pearl Harbor,” said Richman. “A son of Indiana lost at sea; he was never forgotten by his family or his nation. Today, that eight-decade vigil finally comes to an end.”

For his courage under fire, Newton was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Richman, who is a native of Anderson, Indiana, honored the road that brought Newton to a life of naval service.

“Born right here in 1919, Wayne grew up during a challenging era that forged incredible resilience in the American spirit,” said Richman. “Like so many young men of the Greatest Generation, he felt a duty to a cause larger than himself, answering the call to serve. Aboard the battleship USS California, he found a second family among his shipmates, dedicating himself to the demanding daily life of a Sailor in the Pacific fleet.”

In addition to Richman’s remarks, speakers throughout the funeral painted a picture of Newton’s young life, from his teenage years in Terre Haute to his eagerness to defend his nation and the American way of life.

Newton’s remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) as part of the USS California Project, a forensic research and recovery initiative aiming to identify 25 previously unidentified Sailors and Marines killed in the attack. The Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory used mitochondrial DNA sequencing to match Newton’s remains to reference samples provided by his family.

Laying Newton to his final rest in the Indiana soil is the culmination of an eight-year effort by DPAA to identify remains from USS California. The process began in 2018 with the disinterment of 25 unknown remains. These “Unknowns” were unable to be identified at the time of their initial death and recovery. Consequently, they were buried in U.S. memorial cemeteries in graves marked as “Unknown.” Following the success of the USS Oklahoma Project, DPAA expanded its efforts to include other battleships from the Pearl Harbor attack, including USS California. Newton’s second-cousin, Seaman 1st Class Paul Newton, a native of Romney, Indiana, was also killed at Pearl Harbor, and was identified through DNA sequencing as a result of DPAA’s efforts in 2025. Paul Newton was serving aboard USS West Virginia the day Pearl Harbor was attacked, just across Battleship Row from USS California. Paul Newton was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on May 12, 2026.

Family and friends present at the funeral in Terre Haute expressed relief and gratitude at being able to finally lay Newton to rest in his hometown, and were overwhelmed by the high number of townsmembers who took the time out of their weekend to honor Newton. Members of veteran associations in Terre Haute, community leaders, and patriotic townspeople attended the funeral to pay their respects, which also included a representative of the Mayoral Office of the City of Terre Haute, who proclaimed that May 16 would be recognized as Wayne Newton Day.

“The journey to bring Wayne back took decades of unwavering effort,” said Richman. “This is a living testament to an unbreakable promise our nation makes to every single service member: we will never leave you behind. No matter how many years or decades pass, your Navy family will never stop searching.”

In the time-honored tradition of military funerals, Richman presented the folded American flag to Newton’s next of kin, his nephew Mr. Stephen Newton. The flag presentation was punctuated by Richman delivering the phrase that has anchored the families of fallen servicemen and women for generations. “On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States Navy, and agrateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one's honorable and faithful service."

For more information about DPAA and the USS California project, visit https://www.dpaa.mil/.