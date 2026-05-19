H2F Graduation

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On behalf of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, the 68th Theater Medical Command congratulates the recent class of the H2F Satellite Academy on 21 May, 2026. Master Sgt. Lamar Turner, a Religious Affairs Specialist with the 68th TMC sang both the German and U.S. National Anthem. He was also presented with a coin of excellence for being the top student of his class. Sgt. Maj. Schumacher of the 68th TMC spoke to the graduating class with words of encouragement and congratulations as the graduates head back to their units. If you are interested in attending H2F Satellite Academy please use the following email. usarmy.sembach.68-tmc.list.h2fsa@army.mil

Congratulations and great job everyone! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.

“CONSERVE POWER!”