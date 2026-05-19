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    H2F Graduation [Image 5 of 8]

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    H2F Graduation

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On behalf of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, the 68th Theater Medical Command congratulates the recent class of the H2F Satellite Academy on 21 May, 2026. Master Sgt. Lamar Turner, a Religious Affairs Specialist with the 68th TMC sang both the German and U.S. National Anthem. He was also presented with a coin of excellence for being the top student of his class. Sgt. Maj. Schumacher of the 68th TMC spoke to the graduating class with words of encouragement and congratulations as the graduates head back to their units. If you are interested in attending H2F Satellite Academy please use the following email. usarmy.sembach.68-tmc.list.h2fsa@army.mil
    Congratulations and great job everyone! U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson.
    “CONSERVE POWER!”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9700691
    VIRIN: 260521-A-JW006-8746
    Resolution: 5955x4160
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, H2F Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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