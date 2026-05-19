Families, Soldiers and community members gathered Thursday, May 20, at U.S. Army Fort Lee Army Community Service’s Memorial Garden for the annual Butterfly Release ceremony honoring fallen service members. The ceremony brought Gold Star families and survivors together in a space designed for reflection and remembrance. Small butterfly envelopes were carefully held in the hands of spouses, children, parents and friends, each one representing a loved one whose life ended in military service.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:14
|Photo ID:
|9700695
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-JL021-1011
|Resolution:
|8082x5391
|Size:
|15.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
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