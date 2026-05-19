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    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release [Image 11 of 12]

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    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Families, Soldiers and community members gathered Thursday, May 20, at U.S. Army Fort Lee Army Community Service’s Memorial Garden for the annual Butterfly Release ceremony honoring fallen service members. The ceremony brought Gold Star families and survivors together in a space designed for reflection and remembrance. Small butterfly envelopes were carefully held in the hands of spouses, children, parents and friends, each one representing a loved one whose life ended in military service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:14
    Photo ID: 9700695
    VIRIN: 260520-A-JL021-1011
    Resolution: 8082x5391
    Size: 15.88 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release [Image 12 of 12], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release
    Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release

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    Garrison
    Change of Responsibility
    Around Fort Lee
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2026

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