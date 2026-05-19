Fort Lee honors fallen during Butterfly Release

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Families, Soldiers and community members gathered Thursday, May 20, at U.S. Army Fort...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Families, Soldiers and community members gathered Thursday, May 20, at U.S. Army Fort Lee Army Community Service’s Memorial Garden for the annual Butterfly Release ceremony honoring fallen service members. The ceremony brought Gold Star families and survivors together in a space designed for reflection and remembrance. Small butterfly envelopes were carefully held in the hands of spouses, children, parents and friends, each one representing a loved one whose life ended in military service. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — Surrounded by blooming flowers and quiet pathways inside the Army Community Service Memorial Garden, families, Soldiers and community members gathered Thursday morning for the annual Butterfly Release ceremony honoring fallen service members.



The ceremony brought Gold Star Families and survivors together in a space designed for reflection and remembrance. Small butterfly envelopes were carefully held in the hands of spouses, children, parents and friends, each one representing a loved one whose life ended in military service.



The soft sounds of music, birds and rustling trees filled the garden as attendees stood together beneath the morning sun.



The ceremony opened with the national anthem sung by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy M. Levens, Religious Affairs senior noncommissioned officer in charge. As his voice carried through the memorial garden, the crowd stood quietly, many with tearful eyes and hands pressed over their hearts.



Throughout the ceremony, speakers reflected on sacrifice, grief and the strength carried by surviving family members.



Staff Sgt. Damien Snyder, command planning NCO, shared his heartfelt story of losing his sister noncommissioned officer and spoke about the lasting weight of grief and remembrance.



“Grief never truly leaves you,” Snyder said. “But events like this remind families that they are not alone and that their loved ones will never be forgotten.”



Angela Bellamy, Survivor Outreach Services coordinator, spoke about the mission of S.O.S. and the importance of continuing support for Gold Star Families.



“The Army stands beside our survivors every step of the way,” Bellamy said. “Today is about honoring their loved ones and ensuring these families continue to feel supported, seen and remembered.”



Gold Star spouses Danielle Ozbat and Bree Sullivan helped guide the ceremony through personal reflections and heartfelt narration, their voices carrying emotion and strength as families listened quietly throughout the garden.



One of the ceremony’s most emotional moments came as young Gold Star Family member Jayden Keller read “The Butterfly Poem” aloud to the gathering. The garden fell silent as his words echoed softly through the space.

Moments later, families opened their envelopes together.



Dozens of butterflies rose into the air at once, fluttering through the memorial garden in shades of orange, yellow and black. Some drifted high above the trees while others lingered briefly nearby, landing softly on hands and shoulders before taking flight again.



Tears, quiet smiles and embraces moved through the crowd as families watched the butterflies disappear into the morning sky.



For many in attendance, the release symbolized both remembrance and hope — a tribute to lives lost, sacrifices made and the enduring love carried by the families left behind.



As the ceremony closed, many families remained in the garden together, holding onto one another and the memories of those they gathered to honor.