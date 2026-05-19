Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro, 51st Maintenance Squadron phase support journeyman, logs equipment at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Somado-Hemazro handles tools, conducts quality inspections of equipment and manages inventory to ensure maintainers can execute the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)