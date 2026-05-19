U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro, 51st Maintenance Squadron phase support journeyman, logs equipment at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Somado-Hemazro handles tools, conducts quality inspections of equipment and manages inventory to ensure maintainers can execute the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 03:22
|Photo ID:
|9700000
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-DG879-1010
|Resolution:
|6016x4003
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.