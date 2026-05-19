Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro, 51st Maintenance Squadron phase support journeyman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Somado-Hemazro was recognized as Mustang of the Week for his willingness to take on tasks and reliable work ethic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)