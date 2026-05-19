U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro, 51st Maintenance Squadron phase support journeyman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Somado-Hemazro was recognized as Mustang of the Week for his willingness to take on tasks and reliable work ethic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 03:22
|Photo ID:
|9699999
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-DG879-1006
|Resolution:
|5286x3517
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.