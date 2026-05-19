(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro, 51st Maintenance Squadron phase support journeyman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2026. Somado-Hemazro was recognized as Mustang of the Week for his willingness to take on tasks and reliable work ethic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 03:22
    Photo ID: 9699999
    VIRIN: 260519-F-DG879-1006
    Resolution: 5286x3517
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro
    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro
    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Patrick Somado-Hemazro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    Team Osan
    MOTW
    Mustang of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery