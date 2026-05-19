Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center

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In order to check window seals, a giant fan simulates driving rain by blasting water against the windows of the new, 985,000 square-foot hospital being constructed at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Germany April 22, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the German construction administration and their construction partner Joint Venture Ed. ZÜBLIN /Gilbane, the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and other partners to deliver the new facility. Once complete, the new hospital will replace the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base's 86th Medical Group Clinic. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)