Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center

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Contractor checks the seal of a window being sprayed with water from the outside of the new, 985,000 square-foot hospital being constructed at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Germany April 22, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the German construction administration and their construction partner Joint Venture Ed. ZÜBLIN /Gilbane, the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and other partners to deliver the new facility. The new hospital will ensure continued U.S. readiness for rapid trauma care for warfighters in future contingencies while also providing warfighters and their families with modern, world-class healthcare facilities they deserve for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)