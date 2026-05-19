Contractor cuts concrete as construction continues for the new, 985,000 square-foot hospital being constructed at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Germany April 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the German construction administration and their construction partner Joint Venture Ed. ZÜBLIN /Gilbane, the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and other partners to deliver the new facility. Once complete, the new hospital will replace the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base's 86th Medical Group Clinic. The new hospital will ensure continued U.S. readiness for rapid trauma care for warfighters in future contingencies while also providing warfighters and their families with modern, world-class healthcare facilities they deserve for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 02:16
|Photo ID:
|9699950
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-QM295-1041
|Resolution:
|3984x5968
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center [Image 9 of 9], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.