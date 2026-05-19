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    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center [Image 8 of 9]

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    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center

    GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Contractor cuts concrete as construction continues for the new, 985,000 square-foot hospital being constructed at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Germany April 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the German construction administration and their construction partner Joint Venture Ed. ZÜBLIN /Gilbane, the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and other partners to deliver the new facility. Once complete, the new hospital will replace the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base's 86th Medical Group Clinic. The new hospital will ensure continued U.S. readiness for rapid trauma care for warfighters in future contingencies while also providing warfighters and their families with modern, world-class healthcare facilities they deserve for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 02:16
    Photo ID: 9699950
    VIRIN: 260409-A-QM295-1041
    Resolution: 3984x5968
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center [Image 9 of 9], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center
    Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center
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