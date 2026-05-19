Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Ambroisse Larochelle checks the thickness of the coating on a chiller pipe at the new, 985,000 square-foot hospital being constructed at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Germany April 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the German construction administration and their construction partner Joint Venture Ed. ZÜBLIN /Gilbane, the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and other partners to deliver the new facility. Once complete, the new hospital will replace the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base's 86th Medical Group Clinic. The new hospital will ensure continued U.S. readiness for rapid trauma care for warfighters in future contingencies while also providing warfighters and their families with modern, world-class healthcare facilities they deserve for years to come. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)