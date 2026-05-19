94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in the unit’s Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) portion of their Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 19, 2026. The Soldiers competed in the 94th AAMDC’s BSC throughout the week of May 16 – 21 to select the one squad that would represent the unit at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) BSC later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)