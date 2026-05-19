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    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event [Image 22 of 25]

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    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in the unit’s Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) portion of their Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 19, 2026. The Soldiers competed in the 94th AAMDC’s BSC throughout the week of May 16 – 21 to select the one squad that would represent the unit at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) BSC later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 23:26
    Photo ID: 9699721
    VIRIN: 260520-A-EM105-5995
    Resolution: 5034x3356
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event [Image 25 of 25], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event
    94th AAMDC's BSC MOUT Event

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    TAGS

    gas chamber
    training
    competition
    buildings
    MOUT
    clearing

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