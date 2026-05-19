U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpman 2nd Class John Kim, a biomedical equipment technician, right, and U.S. Navy Lt. Dylan Daniels, an ICU nurse, left, both with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fills a field sterilizer with water during a field sterilization training event, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2026. The training provided by Front Line Industries equipped Sailors with a portable capability to sterilize medical equipment in field environments, enhancing readiness and support during expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9699476
|VIRIN:
|260518-M-TY525-1072
|Resolution:
|2356x1571
|Size:
|773.75 KB
|Location:
|., OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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