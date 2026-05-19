(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training

    ., OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpman 2nd Class John Kim, a biomedical equipment technician, right, and U.S. Navy Lt. Dylan Daniels, an ICU nurse, left, both with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fills a field sterilizer with water during a field sterilization training event, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2026. The training provided by Front Line Industries equipped Sailors with a portable capability to sterilize medical equipment in field environments, enhancing readiness and support during expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 21:39
    Photo ID: 9699476
    VIRIN: 260518-M-TY525-1072
    Resolution: 2356x1571
    Size: 773.75 KB
    Location: ., OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Matthew Borruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CLR 35, CLR 37, 3rd MLG, Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery