U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Conduct Field Sterilization Training

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpman 2nd Class John Kim, a biomedical equipment technician with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, center, and U.S. Navy Lt. Dylan Daniels, right, an ICU nurse with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd MLG, learn the maintenance procedures of a field sterilizer, during a field sterilization training event, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2026. The training provided by Front Line Industries equipped Sailors with a portable capability to sterilize medical equipment in field environments, enhancing readiness and support during expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Borruso)