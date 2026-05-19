50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A child sits on an attendee’s shoulders in front of a CV-22 Osprey static display during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the second day of the festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)