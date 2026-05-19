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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A child sits on an attendee’s shoulders in front of a CV-22 Osprey static display during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the second day of the festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 20:16
    Photo ID: 9699375
    VIRIN: 260517-F-BT644-7203
    Resolution: 4907x3067
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community, by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    374 AW
    Yokota
    FF26, Friendship Festival 2026, Partnership, Community

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