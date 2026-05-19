A child sits on an attendee’s shoulders in front of a CV-22 Osprey static display during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the second day of the festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:16
|Photo ID:
|9699375
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-BT644-7203
|Resolution:
|4907x3067
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community, by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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