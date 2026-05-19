Multiple U.S. Army paralegal soldiers compete in the Fort Sill Paralegal of the Year Competition on Fort Sill, Oklahoma on May 18, 2026. The competition tested the mental toughness, physical endurance, and occupational expertise of paralegal Soldiers (MOS 27D) across the installation through The competition evaluates participants through a balanced mix of tactical soldier skills and strict legal boards. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 17:16
|Photo ID:
|9699073
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-SS410-1704
|Resolution:
|2855x2284
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCOE Hosts Paralegal of The Year Competition [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.