FCOE Hosts Paralegal of The Year Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Multiple U.S. Army paralegal soldiers compete in the Fort Sill Paralegal of the Year Competition on Fort Sill, Oklahoma on May 18, 2026. The competition tested the mental toughness, physical endurance, and occupational expertise of paralegal Soldiers (MOS 27D) across the installation through The competition evaluates participants through a balanced mix of tactical soldier skills and strict legal boards. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)