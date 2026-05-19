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    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial [Image 7 of 8]

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    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Officers and sailors assigned to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sōryū-class submarine Shoryu (SS 510) participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), May 20, 2026. The ceremony honors the sacrifices of fallen service members. Shoryu’s visit to JBPHH enhances interoperability while strengthening the ongoing maritime partnership between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:39
    Photo ID: 9698393
    VIRIN: 260520-N-PW030-1072
    Resolution: 4973x3317
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial

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    USS Arizona Memorial
    JMSDF
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Shoryu (SS 510)

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