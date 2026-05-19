JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Officers and sailors assigned to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sōryū-class submarine Shoryu (SS 510) participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), May 20, 2026. The ceremony honors the sacrifices of fallen service members. Shoryu’s visit to JBPHH enhances interoperability while strengthening the ongoing maritime partnership between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9698393
|VIRIN:
|260520-N-PW030-1072
|Resolution:
|4973x3317
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.