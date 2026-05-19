Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Honors USS Arizona Memorial

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Officers and sailors assigned to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sōryū-class submarine Shoryu (SS 510) participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), May 20, 2026. The ceremony honors the sacrifices of fallen service members. Shoryu’s visit to JBPHH enhances interoperability while strengthening the ongoing maritime partnership between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)