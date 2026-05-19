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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Center Hill Dam in Tennessee [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Center Hill Dam in Tennessee

    LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Center Hill Dam on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee, is pictured Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing State Highway 141/96, which crosses the dam, to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. The closure is necessary for crews to move equipment for an ongoing project to replace the dam's spillway gates. (Noe Gonzalez U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:35
    Photo ID: 9698363
    VIRIN: 260219-A-LQ420-1002
    Resolution: 7008x3942
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Center Hill Dam in Tennessee [Image 2 of 2], by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Center Hill Dam in Tennessee
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Center Hill Dam in Tennessee

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Center Hill Dam road closure scheduled for May 27

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    TAGS

    Cumberland River
    Center Hill Dam
    USACE
    engineering
    Tennessee

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