U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Center Hill Dam in Tennessee

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Center Hill Dam on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee, is pictured Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing State Highway 141/96, which crosses the dam, to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. The closure is necessary for crews to move equipment for an ongoing project to replace the dam's spillway gates. (Noe Gonzalez U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)