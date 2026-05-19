Center Hill Dam on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee, is pictured Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing State Highway 141/96, which crosses the dam, to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. The closure is necessary for crews to move equipment for an ongoing project to replace the dam's spillway gates. (Noe Gonzalez U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9698363
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-LQ420-1002
|Resolution:
|7008x3942
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Center Hill Dam in Tennessee [Image 2 of 2], by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Center Hill Dam road closure scheduled for May 27
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