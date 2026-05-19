Ms. Natalie R. Riedel Visits World’s Busiest Spaceport, Space Launch Delta 45

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Ms. Natalie R. Riedel, a member of the Senior Executive Service and Executive Director, Space Systems Command, tours civilian launch service provider lease and construction sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., May 7, 2026. Riedel’s visit included a Space Launch Delta 45 space access mission overview, a review of daily launch operations and discussions regarding the Spaceport of the Future Infrastructure investment program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen)