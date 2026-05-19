Ms. Natalie R. Riedel, a member of the Senior Executive Service and Executive Director, Space Systems Command, tours civilian launch service provider lease and construction sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., May 7, 2026. Riedel’s visit included a Space Launch Delta 45 space access mission overview, a review of daily launch operations and discussions regarding the Spaceport of the Future Infrastructure investment program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9697914
|VIRIN:
|260507-X-KX339-1001
|Resolution:
|5992x3995
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ms. Natalie R. Riedel Visits World’s Busiest Spaceport, Space Launch Delta 45 [Image 3 of 3], by Gwendolyn Kurzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.