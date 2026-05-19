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    Ms. Natalie R. Riedel Visits World’s Busiest Spaceport, Space Launch Delta 45 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Ms. Natalie R. Riedel Visits World’s Busiest Spaceport, Space Launch Delta 45

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Ms. Natalie R. Riedel, a member of the Senior Executive Service and Executive Director, Space Systems Command, tours civilian launch service provider lease and construction sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., May 7, 2026. Riedel’s visit included a Space Launch Delta 45 space access mission overview, a review of daily launch operations and discussions regarding the Spaceport of the Future Infrastructure investment program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:58
    Photo ID: 9697914
    VIRIN: 260507-X-KX339-1001
    Resolution: 5992x3995
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ms. Natalie R. Riedel Visits World’s Busiest Spaceport, Space Launch Delta 45 [Image 3 of 3], by Gwendolyn Kurzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ms. Natalie R. Riedel Visits World’s Busiest Spaceport, Space Launch Delta 45
    Ms. Natalie R. Riedel Visits World’s Busiest Spaceport, Space Launch Delta 45
    Ms. Natalie R. Riedel Visits World’s Busiest Spaceport, Space Launch Delta 45

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