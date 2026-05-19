Executive Director Natalie Riedel Visits Space Launch Delta 45 to Accelerate Spaceport Capabilities

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | Ms. Natalie R. Riedel, a member of the Senior Executive Service and Executive Director, Space Systems Command, tours civilian launch service provider lease and construction sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., May 7, 2026. Riedel’s visit included a Space Launch Delta 45 space access mission overview, a review of daily launch operations and discussions regarding the Spaceport of the Future Infrastructure investment program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | Ms. Natalie R. Riedel, a member of the Senior Executive Service and Executive...... read more read more

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Natalie R. Riedel, a member of the Senior Executive Service and executive director of Space Systems Command, visited Space Launch Delta 45, the world’s busiest spaceport, May 7-8 to review base infrastructure and discuss ongoing efforts to accelerate launch capabilities.

“The magnitude of development at SLD 45 is incredible,” said Riedel. “Working alongside our local, state, federal and industry partners to gain consensus and get to ‘yes’ is critical in delivering more mass to orbit faster.”

Riedel provides executive leadership for the acquisition of space systems and manages more than 15,000 personnel across 29 operating locations. She delivers a more than $19 billion annual portfolio of agile, integrated and resilient space capabilities that address critical national imperatives and joint warfighter requirements. During her two-day tour of Patrick Space Force Base and the Eastern Range, Riedel met with base leadership, contracting professionals, safety officials and spaceport innovators.

As Cape Canaveral Space Force Station continues to become increasingly congested, the visit highlighted that expanding launch capabilities requires a proportional expansion of base infrastructure to match the rising launch cadence. This effort demands creative planning among SLD 45, NASA, launch service providers, and a network of local and federal stakeholders.

“We have to rethink what space operations look like in order to deliver on USSF readiness timelines for responsive and reliable launch, rapid reconstitution of constellations and to meet the projected demand signal we are seeing across the space launch industry,” said Jerry King, director of Plans and Programs for SLD 45. “For example, you are starting to see a lot of references to the term ‘spaceports’ to underscore that the future of the Eastern Range should be preparing to operate more in line with what one sees at a traditional airport. The spaceports are a unique intermodal transportation system that incorporates traditional land, sea and air transportation infrastructure to enable reliable and resilient transportation to and from space.”

This airport-style model focuses on maximizing efficiency with new designs and infrastructure that accelerate the time between launches. Concepts include a dedicated taxiway for booster transport that connects across launch complexes. Another major initiative involves identifying opportunities to reduce overlapping safety rings, which currently can preclude a launch service provider from utilizing its specific launch complex during another provider’s launch or pre-launch operations.

This rapid evolution across the Eastern Range is driven by a culture of continuous learning. Every launch provides valuable insight that helps launch service providers adapt practices, policies, procedures, safety standards and designs to meet growing demand.

To support this pace, SLD 45 is assisting where possible by approving easements and licenses that permit launch service providers to fund and develop portions of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This action puts critical common-use infrastructure in place quickly.

For example, SLD 45 is collaborating with local stakeholders like Florida Power and Light, alongside NASA and commercial partners, to ensure the spaceport can meet surging energy demands now and into the 2040s. At the federal level, continuous engagement with policymakers is essential to enact modernized policies that reflect the imminent needs of rapid space access.

Spaceport of the Future (SPoTF) is a program designed to enable the spaceports to posture for increased capacity through enhanced capabilities, policies and processes focused on five lines of effort: Architecture, Infrastructure, Operations, Policy and Defense. To drive solutions for the Spaceport of the Future - Infrastructure (SPoTF-I) line of effort, SLD 45 is partnering across the Eastern Range and the Space Coast to fundamentally optimize operations.

During the visit, Col. Brian L. Chatman, SLD 45 commander, informed Riedel that delegating decision authority for real property agreements and leasing down to the command level at the Space Force’s launch deltas, the Eastern and Western Ranges, could drastically reduce timelines for construction projects critical to the next phases of SPoTF-I.

Moving quickly on these construction projects is imperative to keep pace with commercial demand. This effort ensures the redundancies that are critical to U.S. national security are in place, tested and available when needed. There is already a precedent for this type of streamlined delegation.

“Transitioning explosive siting approvals from the Department of War to the field command level allows us to accelerate our timelines dramatically, turning a multi-year process into one that takes just months,” said Col. Meredith Beg, SLD 45 chief of safety. “This effort, supported by the shared vision of NASA and our commercial launch partners, ensures our ranges remain responsive to the high-stakes demands of space access.”

Industry partners emphasized the limits of purely financial solutions. Multiple launch service providers shared that expansion on the Eastern Range has reached a point at which dollars no longer solve all the problems. The right partnerships are in place, but now Cape expansion depends on the right policy that understands and is responsive to modern launch operations. Modernizing policies and processes will match the speed at which commercial solutions can drive the U.S. further into a competitive advantage in space.

Riedel emphasized that the capability delivered from these spaceports has served as the backbone to joint operations in theater and remains a key strategic advantage for the nation.

“I look forward to the continued development and working to further bolster the relationships with our government and industry partners to deliver systems to orbit faster,” said Riedel.

This rapid infrastructure development and reliance on commercial partnerships represents a shift in how the military leverages space access.

“Commercial space launch is not just commercial anymore,” said Chatman. “The mass put into orbit by the Eastern and Western Ranges is imperative for the day-to-day technology most Americans rely on, like the capabilities provided by GPS or communication satellites. These are dual-purpose commodities that the U.S. can leverage for the joint force, supplying critical, redundant capabilities across the globe.”

Chatman highlighted that the ongoing expansion is about more than just launch frequency. It is about national security.

“The architecture we are building at the Eastern Range is imperative to meeting the future demands of space launch, assuring access to space, and protecting our joint force and the American way of life,” said Chatman.

Throughout the two-day visit, Riedel also received operational briefings on the air traffic control towers, Security Forces protocols and opportunities specific to space launch. She toured the Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC). She took the time to engage directly with the workforce. This mirrors her previous initiatives at SSC where she frequently participates in mentoring events to foster a culture of continuous improvement and open communication.

For more information on Space Launch Delta 45 and its mission to deliver assured access to space, visit Space Launch Delta 45’s website.