Medical personnel from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron carry a litter on May 12, 2026, during the 19th Airlift Wing’s Air
Expeditionary Wing certification event at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. The 19th Airlift Wing
Inspector General team named the medical team as superior performers for excellent execution throughout the combat representative training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9697551
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-VD052-1016
|Resolution:
|3847x2786
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
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