19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical personnel from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron carry a litter on May 12, 2026, during the 19th Airlift Wing’s Air

Expeditionary Wing certification event at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. The 19th Airlift Wing

Inspector General team named the medical team as superior performers for excellent execution throughout the combat representative training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)