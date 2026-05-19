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    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 1 of 9]

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    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Medical personnel from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron carry a litter on May 12, 2026, during the 19th Airlift Wing’s Air
    Expeditionary Wing certification event at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. The 19th Airlift Wing
    Inspector General team named the medical team as superior performers for excellent execution throughout the combat representative training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 12:23
    Photo ID: 9697551
    VIRIN: 260512-F-VD052-1016
    Resolution: 3847x2786
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07

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    19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07

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