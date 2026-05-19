19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07

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Medical personnel from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron report on the vitals of a simulated patient on May 12, 2026, during a combat representative training at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. The Air Force created the CABS construct in 2025 to perform base support operations for AEWs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)