Medical personnel from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron report on the vitals of a simulated patient on May 12, 2026, during a combat representative training at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. The Air Force created the CABS construct in 2025 to perform base support operations for AEWs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9697546
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-VD052-1523
|Resolution:
|3770x2795
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th Airlift Wing certifies for Air Expeditionary Wing ops at STORM FLAG 26-07
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