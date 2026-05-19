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    JIATF-401 Leaders Learn about C-UAS Systems at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 2 of 3]

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    JIATF-401 Leaders Learn about C-UAS Systems at Whiteman Air Force Base

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Adam Scher 

    Headquarters Department of the Army

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of Joint Interagency Task Force 401, learns about counter unmanned aerial systems technology from TSgt Brent Keefer, section chief for C-UAS, sUAS and 509 Bomber Wing, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 19, 2026. Ross met with Security Forces personnel to obtain user feedback on key c-UAS systems JIATF-401 purchased for their use in defending critical assets and power projection platforms.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9697332
    VIRIN: 260519-A-MJ360-4912
    Resolution: 4967x3810
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JIATF-401 Leaders Learn about C-UAS Systems at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Adam Scher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JIATF-401 Leaders Learn about C-UAS Systems at Whiteman Air Force Base
    JIATF-401 Leaders Learn about C-UAS Systems at Whiteman Air Force Base
    JIATF-401 Leaders Learn about C-UAS Systems at Whiteman Air Force Base

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    TAGS

    Counter Unmanned Aerial System
    Whiteman AFB
    Drone Dominance
    JIATF 401

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