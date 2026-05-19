JIATF-401 Leaders Learn about C-UAS Systems at Whiteman Air Force Base

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of Joint Interagency Task Force 401, learns about counter unmanned aerial systems technology from TSgt Brent Keefer, NCOIC of c-sUAS and s-UAS, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 19, 2026. Ross met with Security Forces personnel to obtain user feedback on key c-UAS systems JIATF-401 purchased for their use in defending critical assets and power projection platforms.