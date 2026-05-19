JIATF-401 Leaders Learn about C-UAS Systems at Whiteman Air Force Base

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of Joint Interagency Task Force 401, learns about counter unmanned aerial systems technology from TSgt Brent Keefer, NCOIC of c-sUAS and s-UAS, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 19, 2026. Ross met with Security Forces personnel to obtain user feedback on key c-UAS systems JIATF-401 purchased for their use in defending critical assets and power projection platforms.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9697330
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-MJ360-1074
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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