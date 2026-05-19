USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026

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A participant performs a pull-up during the Murph Challenge on May 20, 2026, at Husky Field on Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany.

Community members gathered at 6 a.m. to honor and commemorate fallen service members by participating in the intensive fitness test.

USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.