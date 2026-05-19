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    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026 [Image 2 of 10]

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    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford poses with his wife Candice, during the Murph Challenge on May 20, 2026, at Husky Field on Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany.
    Community members gathered at 6 a.m. to honor and commemorate fallen service members by participating in the intensive fitness test.
    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 07:39
    Photo ID: 9696944
    VIRIN: 200425-O-DV808-2291
    Resolution: 7207x4805
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart community honors fallen during early morning Murph Challenge on Husky Field, Patch Barracks, May 20, 2026

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