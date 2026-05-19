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    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival [Image 5 of 8]

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    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival

    SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    Shimoda City Mayor MATSUKI Shoichiro creates a personalized traditional Japanese calligraphy-style signature for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Commodore Capt. David Huljack during a luncheon for local dignitaries, U.S. officials and military members during the 87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 06:49
    Photo ID: 9696932
    VIRIN: 260516-N-CL550-3062
    Resolution: 7314x4876
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda City, Japan hosts VIP luncheon for officials and military members during 87th annual Black Ship Festival

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Howard departs Shimoda, following Black Ship Festival

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    USS Howard (DDG 83)
    DESRON 15
    Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda
    Allies and Partners
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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