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    3/12 Conducts HIMARS Live Fire Training [Image 2 of 4]

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    3/12 Conducts HIMARS Live Fire Training

    JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live fire training event at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, May 20, 2026. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training validates Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 04:26
    Photo ID: 9696846
    VIRIN: 260520-M-BR391-1150
    Resolution: 1194x796
    Size: 250.26 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3/12 Conducts HIMARS Live Fire Training [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Skilah Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3/12 Conducts HIMARS Live Fire Training
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    CAMP FUJI, HIMARS, FORWARD DEPLOYED, LIVE-FIRE, TRAINING, 3RD MARDIV

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