CATC Fuji HIMARS Live-Fire Training

Photo By Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez | U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live fire training event at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, May 20, 2026. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training validates Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Skilah Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, successfully conducted a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live-fire training event at Combined Arms Training Center (CATC), Camp Fuji on May 20, 2026. This training was designed to enhance the readiness and lethality of 3rd Marine Division Marines while adhering to the highest standards of safety, reinforcing the Corps’ commitment to regional security and the defense of Japan.

Camp Fuji has historically supported infantry and artillery-focused exercises such as Fuji Viper, Shinka, and the Artillery Relocation Training Program (ARTP), and this second iteration of HIMARS live fire training at Camp Fuji validates the camp’s capability to support long-range fires.

“Integrating HIMARS live-fire training at Camp Fuji not only enhances our readiness, but it clearly demonstrates our commitment to our Japanese Allies,” said LtCol Anness, commanding officer, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment. “By expanding our long-range precision fires capability here, we are validating we can project power and respond to any crises in the region at a moment’s notice.”

The East Fuji Maneuver Area offers unique capabilities including realistic training terrain, necessary range capacity, and specialized infrastructure needed to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations.

“Operating in Camp Fuji presents environmental and terrain challenges that you just can’t replicate,” said Sgt. Richards, assistant section chief, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment. “Executing live-fire training with the HIMARS in this specific environment builds the exact kind of muscle memory and cohesion we need to be lethal and ready.”

Camp Fuji, with its established capabilities, allows the Division to conduct effective training without compromising safety or effectiveness. The rigorous safety rehearsals embedded in these events are critical to demonstrating the Marine Corps' commitment to safe operations, paving the way for advanced long-range fires alongside our Japanese allies.

“Running the safety drills the way we do makes our Marines comfortable with our procedures, whether it is a dry-fire or a live-fire execution,” said Master Sgt. Martino, operations chief, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment. “That repetition gives the Marines the ability to recognize and fix something that is out of the ordinary.”

Apart from the HIMARS live-fire training at CATC Fuji, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, and 12th Littoral Combat Team, during the same period, executed ARTP 26.1 which included live-fire training with the M777A2 howitzer, 81mm and 60mm mortars, and anti-tank weapon systems.

Building on the success of this iteration of HIMARS live-fire, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, will continue to refine advanced tactics such as HIMARS Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN), ensuring 3rd Marine Division remains a lethal, agile, and credible force in the Indo-Pacific. Through the development of long-range precision fires, technological advancements, and the expertise of the individual Marine and Sailor, 3rd Marine Division is ready to respond to crisis or conflict in support of our Allies and partners.