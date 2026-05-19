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    Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls [Image 1 of 6]

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    Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel prepare Genki balls during Operation Clean Sweep on May 16, 2026, in Salt Lake, Honolulu, Hawaii. Genki Balls are microbial mudballs that employ Bioremediation, the introduction of living organisms, to enable an environmentally friendly means of removing pollutants from soil and water without negatively impacting or altering the natural ecosystem. ‘Genki’ comes from the Japanese word for healthy, vital, or energetic. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 22:16
    Photo ID: 9696571
    VIRIN: 260516-N-KH177-1002
    Resolution: 5169x3439
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls
    Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls
    Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls
    Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls
    Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls
    Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls

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    Environmental Cleanup
    Genki Ball
    Hawaii
    Community

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