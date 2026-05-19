Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affiliated personnel prepare Genki balls during Operation Clean Sweep on May 16, 2026, in Salt Lake, Honolulu, Hawaii. Genki Balls are microbial mudballs that employ Bioremediation, the introduction of living organisms, to enable an environmentally friendly means of removing pollutants from soil and water without negatively impacting or altering the natural ecosystem. ‘Genki’ comes from the Japanese word for healthy, vital, or energetic. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9696571
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-KH177-1002
|Resolution:
|5169x3439
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Clean Sweep: JBPHH Volunteers prepare Genki Balls [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.