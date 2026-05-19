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    Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support [Image 5 of 5]

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    Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch talks with Trenton Foreman, fisheries technician, and Watershed Management Biologist Derek Maki, both with the Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who work in partnership with the Natural Resources Branch, as they complete a fish survey April 22, 2026, at Suukjak Sep Lake at Fort McCoy, Wis. Officials said the importance of these surveys is to monitor fish. Then fisheries planners can see stocking rates, etc. Also, by continuing these surveys year after year, then they can see how the lake changes over time and if they need to put in different management strategies based off what is found. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 18:05
    Photo ID: 9696262
    VIRIN: 240422-A-OK556-2005
    Resolution: 3561x1868
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support [Image 5 of 5], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support
    Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support
    Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support
    Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support
    Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army natural resources management, IMCOM, Army Reserve

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