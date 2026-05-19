Fort McCoy fisheries biologist continues tradition of stewardship, balancing conservation, mission support

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Trenton Foreman, fisheries technician, and Watershed Management Biologist Derek Maki, both with the Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who work in partnership with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, complete a fish survey April 22, 2026, at Suukjak Sep Lake at Fort McCoy, Wis. Officials said the importance of these surveys is to monitor fish. Then fisheries planners can see stocking rates, etc. Also, with continuing these surveys year after year, then they can see how the lake changes over time and if they need to put in different management strategies based off what is found. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)