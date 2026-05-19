Colombian War College Visits NCG 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Jeffrey Deviney, commander, Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering, receives a gift from Colombian Aerospace Force Brig. Gen. Danysh Forero during a visit from students of the Colombian War College at the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum in Port Hueneme, Calif., May 15, 2026. The Colombian War College students were visiting Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, touring Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 spaces to get a better understanding of how the U.S. Navy's combat engineering and advanced logistics enable joint force operations in a contested theater of operations. NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and nation needs to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)