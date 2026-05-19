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    Colombian War College Visits NCG 1 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Colombian War College Visits NCG 1

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Patrick Durnan, assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, gives a brief on NCG 1 capabilities on Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme to students of the Colombian War College, May 15, 2026. The Colombian War College students were visiting NCG 1 to get a better understanding of how the U.S. Navy's combat engineering and advanced logistics enable joint force operations in a contested theater of operations. NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and nation needs to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:58
    Photo ID: 9696247
    VIRIN: 260515-N-GG858-1224
    Resolution: 7537x5024
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Colombian War College Visits NCG 1 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colombian War College Visits NCG 1
    Colombian War College Visits NCG 1
    Colombian War College Visits NCG 1

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