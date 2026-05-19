Colombian War College Visits NCG 1

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Patrick Durnan, assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, gives a brief on NCG 1 capabilities on Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme to students of the Colombian War College, May 15, 2026. The Colombian War College students were visiting NCG 1 to get a better understanding of how the U.S. Navy's combat engineering and advanced logistics enable joint force operations in a contested theater of operations. NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and nation needs to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Matthew Dickinson)