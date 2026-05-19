U.S. Airmen participate in memorial push-ups at a retreat ceremony during National Police Week at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 15, 2026. Established in 1962, National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community. The 81st SFS held several events throughout the week to include a police expo and a battle of the badges competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9695518
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-BD983-1402
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, National Police Week: Retreat Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.