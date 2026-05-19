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    National Police Week: Retreat Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

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    National Police Week: Retreat Ceremony

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Officer Michael Daehnert, Ocean Springs Police Department patrolman, delivers remarks at a retreat ceremony during National Police Week at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 15, 2026. Established in 1962, National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community. The 81st SFS held several events throughout the week to include a combat arms competition and a first responder ruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9695514
    VIRIN: 260515-F-BD983-1355
    Resolution: 4633x3206
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, National Police Week: Retreat Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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