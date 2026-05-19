National Police Week: Retreat Ceremony

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Officer Michael Daehnert, Ocean Springs Police Department patrolman, delivers remarks at a retreat ceremony during National Police Week at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 15, 2026. Established in 1962, National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community. The 81st SFS held several events throughout the week to include a combat arms competition and a first responder ruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)