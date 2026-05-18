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    40th anniversary Gate to Gate [Image 11 of 15]

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    40th anniversary Gate to Gate

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Nikolai Rhodes pulls away from the pack at the beginning of the Gate-to-Gate run May 16, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Rhodes finished third overall for this year’s race. More than 700 people participated in the event for its 40th anniversary. The event, formally held on Memorial Day, returned to its roots as a true gate to gate race this year. (U.S Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9695031
    VIRIN: 260516-F-OC707-5008
    Resolution: 3000x2039
    Size: 966.08 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 40th anniversary Gate to Gate [Image 15 of 15], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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