40th anniversary Gate to Gate

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Runners pass by the All-Wars Memorial during the Gate-to-Gate run May 16, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. More than 700 people participated in the event for its 40th anniversary. The event, formally held on Memorial Day, returned to its roots as a true gate to gate race this year. (U.S Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)