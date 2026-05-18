U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, signs a wing-wide proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at RAF Fairford, England, May 7, 2026. The proclamation reflects the Wing’s commitment to rooting out harmful behaviors and driving necessary cultural change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9695030
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-KS661-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW leadership reinforces commitment to ending sexual assault [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.