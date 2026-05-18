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    501st CSW leadership reinforces commitment to ending sexual assault [Image 3 of 3]

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    501st CSW leadership reinforces commitment to ending sexual assault

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, signs a wing-wide proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at RAF Fairford, England, May 7, 2026. The proclamation reflects the Wing’s commitment to rooting out harmful behaviors and driving necessary cultural change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9695030
    VIRIN: 260507-F-KS661-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 501st CSW leadership reinforces commitment to ending sexual assault [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Combat Support Wing
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