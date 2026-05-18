501st CSW leadership reinforces commitment to ending sexual assault

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, signs a wing-wide proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at RAF Fairford, England, May 7, 2026. The proclamation reflects the Wing’s commitment to rooting out harmful behaviors and driving necessary cultural change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)