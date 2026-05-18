501st CSW leadership reinforces commitment to ending sexual assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Claire McGrath, 501st Combat Support Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, delivers remarks during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month wing-wide proclamation signing at RAF Fairford, England, May 7, 2026. The proclamation reflects the Wing’s commitment to rooting out harmful behaviors and driving necessary cultural change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)