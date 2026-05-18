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    Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Third Class [Image 2 of 2]

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    Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Third Class

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Emmanuel Sarkodie promoted to the rank during a ceremony Tuesday, May 19, 2026 held aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Sarkodie serves aboard the clinic in the Preventive Medicine department and is part of a team ensuring the health and welfare of service members and families working and living on the base.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9694522
    VIRIN: 260519-O-KJ310-3977
    Resolution: 3201x2134
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Third Class [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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