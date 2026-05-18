Hospital Corpsman Third Class Emmanuel Sarkodie promoted to the rank during a ceremony Tuesday, May 19, 2026 held aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
Sarkodie serves aboard the clinic in the Preventive Medicine department and is part of a team ensuring the health and welfare of service members and families working and living on the base.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9694520
|VIRIN:
|260519-O-KJ310-1876
|Resolution:
|3266x2177
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Cherry Point Sailor Promotes to Third Class
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