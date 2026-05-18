NAMRU San Antonio participates in 2026 ProPEL Science Symposium

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SAN ANTONIO – (May 18, 2026) – Dr. Darrin Frye (left), chief science director, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio and Dr. Sylvain Cardin, director of research/chief scientific officer, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research participated in the Defense Health Agency’s annual Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium held at the VelocityTX Innovation Center. The event brought together military medical professionals, researchers, students, and academic partners to explore the latest in defense health innovation. Attendees at ProPEL heard from several San Antonio Centers of Excellence to include research presentations on Battlefield/Point of Injury, Prolonged Field Care/Early Interventions, and Integrated Rehabilitation and Human Performance. Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (Photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)