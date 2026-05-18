Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (May 18, 2026) – Dr. Darrin Frye, chief science director, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (May 18, 2026) – Dr. Darrin Frye, chief science director, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, gave a mission overview of research directorates at the Defense Health Agency’s annual Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium held at the VelocityTX Innovation Center. The event brought together military medical professionals, researchers, students, and academic partners to explore the latest in defense health innovation. Attendees at ProPEL heard from several San Antonio Centers of Excellence to include research presentations on Battlefield/Point of Injury, Prolonged Field Care/Early Interventions, and Integrated Rehabilitation and Human Performance. Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research &amp; Development (NMR&amp;D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&amp;D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (Photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAMRU San Antonio participates in 2026 ProPEL Science Symposium Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN ANTONIO – (May 18, 2026) – Research Scientists assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, and U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing participated in the Defense Health Agency’s annual Promote Professional Engagement amongst Military Laboratories (ProPEL) Science Symposium held at the VelocityTX Innovation Center.



The event brought together military medical professionals, researchers, students, and academic partners to explore the latest in defense health innovation.



Attendees at ProPEL heard from several San Antonio Centers of Excellence to include research presentations on Battlefield/Point of Injury, Prolonged Field Care/Early Interventions, and Integrated Rehabilitation and Human Performance.



NAMRU San Antonio personnel briefed research on the impact of emergency reuse of disposal dental instruments and 3D printed materials utilizing the ROSS M1 portable ozone sterilizer, and comparative validation of drill-free resorbable fixation utilizing BoneTape.



Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.