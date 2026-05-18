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    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

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    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kurtis Martinezmills 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery were inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during a ceremony on March 20, 2026. The event recognized their transition into leadership roles and the increased responsibility of leading Soldiers, upholding Army standards, and setting the example for professionalism, discipline and readiness within the formation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9693334
    VIRIN: 250319-A-QQ321-5665
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Kurtis Martinezmills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony
    Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony

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    35thADA
    NCO
    South Korea

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