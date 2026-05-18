Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery were inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during a ceremony on March 20, 2026. The event recognized their transition into leadership roles and the increased responsibility of leading Soldiers, upholding Army standards, and setting the example for professionalism, discipline and readiness within the formation.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9693329
|VIRIN:
|230319-A-QQ321-1095
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Leaders: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Hosts NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Kurtis Martinezmills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.