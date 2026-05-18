260518-N-EH855-1203 SAIPAN (May 18, 2026) – U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Korbin Morris, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, attempts to remove debris from a backhoe bucket in Smiling Cove, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 18, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 05:22
|Photo ID:
|9693153
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-EH855-1203
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.7 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 1 Sailors clear an area with chainsaws and a backhoe [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.